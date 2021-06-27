9 Irish things you’ll miss about home when living abroad

If you are one of the many thousands of Irish people living abroad, you’ll know how much you miss certain things about this little island.

And whether you’re in Spain for a week or Australia for a year there are a few home comforts that you will automatically start to long for.

Living abroad can be an exciting and great opportunity, but the big move is also a daunting prospect – especially when you have to live without home comforts.

We often complain about Ireland but once you leave there are plenty of things missing, mostly things you take for granted when living at home.

1. Irish deli food

Chicken fillet rolls and sausage rolls are easily available in many shops around the country, perfect to run into if you’re hungover or on your lunch break. But it’s rare you’ll hear the question “cut in half?” abroad. Pre-packaged sandwiches are a sin.







2. Tayto

Forget St. Patrick, Mr Tayto is the real patron saint of Ireland. If you live abroad you’ll constantly crave those cheese and onion crisps, and if you’re homesick, you’ll definitely be bawling your eyes out at the thoughts of a Tayto sambo on Brennan’s Bread.







(Image: IrishMirror)



3. Barry’s Tea

Hailed by Irish people, the top tier tea (and no, Lyon’s isn’t better). There’s nothing that a nice cup of tea can’t fix but what happens when you find yourself without your favourite brew? Irish people usually flee the country with a big box of teabags in their suitcase but once they run out it’s absolutely heart-breaking.







4. Guinness

You can’t beat a pint of Irish Guinness pulled in a pub. Some pubs abroad have the neck to serve it from a can, no thanks.









5. Mammy’s cooking

Imagine living a life without a Sunday Roast, as Sinead O’Connor sings: “Nothing Compares”. It’s great to explore the food of other nations, but nothing is better than the roast beef, spuds and vegetables covered in Bisto gravy.









6. Chinese takeaway

What takeaway do you go to after a night out when you’re abroad? It’s difficult to fight that three in one or spice bag craving when you’re in another country.







(Image: Instagram/Una Healy)



7. Getting stuck behind a Massey Ferguson

Driving ten miles an hour behind a tractor is one of the most annoying things that can happen on an Irish road. But when you’re abroad you slowly start to miss the smell of slurry and the road rage that comes along with slow tractor drivers.







(Image: masseyferguson.com)



8. Coppers

The nightclubs abroad are great, but nothing beats going to Copper Face Jacks with your pals, dancing away to the cheesiest tunes and necking overpriced drinks. And let’s not forget the adventure to McDonald’s on Grafton Street afterwards.







9. The slang

Ask an American “what’s the craic?” and they suddenly think you’re talking about drugs when you’re just asking for some news. Some of our expressions can cause a lot of raised eyebrows abroad such as “your man over there”, “wee”, “c’mere to me now”, “I’ll box the head off ya”, and “bleedin dope”.

Not to mention our tendency to slag each other senseless as a way of showing affection.







(Image: Getty)



Get the latest breaking news to your inbox by signing up to our free newsletter .

We’ll be bringing you the very latest updates, pictures and video on this breaking news story.

For the latest news and breaking news visit dublinlive.ie/news.

Get all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you.

Follow us on Twitter @DublinLive – the official Dublin Live Twitter account – real news in real time.

We’re also on Facebook/dublinlive – your must-see news, features, videos and pictures throughout the day from the capital.