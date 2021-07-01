7 Marketplace trends in 2021

It has been a week since the third edition of Marketplace Summit was held, an event on ecommerce & marketplaces that has managed to bring together leading speakers in the sector.

It was carried out in a hybrid format, bringing together more than 1,000 spectators who listened to 20 national and international speakers talking about marketplaces and aspects necessary for the success of a project of these characteristics, such as hyper-personalization, payment methods and logistics.

The trends that were discussed were:

– Internationalization and how Brexit affects Spain. It is clear that there is an increase produced by customs, and that has meant that for many small ecommerce operations some operations are not profitable. At the moment it seems that there has not been a significant decrease in purchases made by the UK, since those who buy products from Spain continue to choose to pay more to purchase them.

– Marketplace at COVID era. During the pandemic, we have seen more than 20 million consumers on the Internet, viewing a wide variety of products and brands, comparing prices and enjoying the convenience they offer to the user. New consumer profiles have been created, and ecommerce has opened doors to many new sectors.

– The marketplace of large companies. Many companies are betting on this sector, including those that were already settled in other sectors. They have taken advantage of the business opportunity, they have opted for hyper-personalization and continue to open new business opportunities.

– The marketplaces of proximity. The population is more supportive of small businesses, and this has been noticed in recent months. There are more online “neighborhood” shops, which in addition to quality offer good delivery times.

– Technological integrations for greater control of logistics. The ability to integrate new tools needed to make some services more automatic has increased.

– Sustainability. There is more awareness of society on this issue, more responsible consumption and greater social commitment. Products that respect the environment, paper packaging … everything counts.

– As a tool for positioning. Having an online sales business increases business options, reaches more customers and improves brand visibility. This means that many parallel businesses related to positioning are achieving new goals.

You can get more information about the event at marketplacesummit.es