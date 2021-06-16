7 challenges for those responsible for the development of Artificial Intelligence in companies

In the same way that yesterday we saw what the challenges of the IT security professionals of companies were, today we will see the challenges of the CDO (Chief Data Officer) and those responsible for the development of Artificial Intelligence of the different companies.

They are the conclusions reached after the event Data & cIA Congress 2021 which was held last week, the largest professional event in Spain on Big Data and AI, where topics from Data Ethics to Data Architecture, Data Literacy and much more were discussed.

Among the conclusions we see the following challenges:

1 – It will be necessary to bet on data virtualization to accelerate Machine Learning initiatives, since in this way the integration time of sources is reduced and it is easier to trace all end-to-end transformations, among other advantages.

2 – It is necessary to group the knowledge of the different people and profiles that work in the sector, using unique methodologies (the move to DataOps).

3 – Graph technology must be used more to answer questions when the data model is complex, since this will greatly facilitate the digitization of companies.

4 – Workers must be taught to extract useful information from data, bet on Data literacy. For this, it is necessary to create training plans adapted to each group.

5 – We must create and work with predictive models to prevent crises from taking us by surprise.

6 – Scalability and resilience are two protagonists of the sector. You have to know what data is going to add more value to the business, and create systems that help it grow without interrupting.

7 – You have to look for flexible tools that can be integrated with others in the execution environment, that are independent from the programming language and communicate easily with other processes.

The world of data is as exciting as it is complex, and if we don’t treat it seriously now, others will do it for us.

You can get more information at dataciacongress.com