6G technology is here, despite countries that have not yet reached 5G

Although fifth generation (5G) networks have not finished consolidating globally, 6G technology seems to sneak up on us. And it is that, recently it has been known that Samsung is testing this technology in their laboratories.

Apparently, a team made up of researchers from the University of California, Santa Barbara, Samsung Research and Samsung Research America has tested this technology on a 140GHz transmitter and receiver hardware. It is a much higher frequency than 5G networks offer (it provides connections up to 40 GHz).

With 6G technology, Internet downloads will be done in less than a blink

The fact that the researchers have tested this technology on hardware that operates at a frequency of 140 GHz means higher performance. Basically, it would be like downloading a file from the internet in less than a blink of an eye. Sounds fabulous right?

This transmitter and receiver hardware was also tested on a 2 GHz bandwidth, successfully transmitting data at 6.2 Gbps, around 775 MB per second. And, at a distance of approximately 50 feet.

“In March, Nokia and Turk Telekom of Turkey set a 5G speed record that reached over 4.5 Gbps using special hardware that consumers will presumably never get their hands on. So even the first 6G implementations already show considerable promise over its predecessor, but its potential is much greater than that. ” Gizmodo comments.

Samsung is not the only one interested in 6G networks

At the beginning of the year, we mentioned that Apple was looking for engineers specializing in wireless systems interested in developing sixth-generation technology. Therefore, Samsung is not the only one interested in exploring this area. The big question is how far it has advanced, since Apple tends to keep its projects secret.

The truth here is that it is estimated that 6G networks will be deployed at the earliest in 2030. Therefore, the most viable option is for 5G networks to be consolidated and enjoyed as they should, don’t you think?

