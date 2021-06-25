5 things that will change with the arrival of Windows 11

Windows 11 is finally official, and Microsoft has given an extensive preview of all the news that we will find in the new version of the operating system.

New functions, options that will disappear and a range of features that will mark the new design. We tell you some of the details and changes that will mark Windows 11.

A new gaming experience on Windows 11

Microsoft has made it clear that one of the strengths of Windows 11 will be to offer a new experience in video games. In fact, in the presentation they mentioned that “it is made to play.”

They mentioned, for example, the Auto HDR function for games created in DirectX11, which will give more colors and brightness, and more depth to the images of video games. They have also mentioned the DirectStorage technology, which reduces the loading times of the game, since it uses the graphics card without the need for the CPU.

Microsoft Teams will be natively integrated into Windows 11

Microsoft Teams will be natively integrated into Windows 11. So if you want to make a video call or chat, just search for Teams in the Start menu or in the toolbar.

And yes, with just one click you will have your list of contacts available to interact with them from the Windows 11 bar. So, if Microsoft Teams is your favorite service to communicate with your friends or colleagues, you will always have it available without performing no extra action.

New Windows Store 11

Windows 11 will also debut a new store, which goes far beyond a new design. As we mentioned before, Android apps will also arrive in the new Microsoft Store.

And they will not be the only ones, since Microsoft promises that it will include all kinds of games and applications. And of course, there will also be sections for movies, series, TV shows, etc.

New file explorer in Windows 11

Although during the presentation, Microsoft did not mention any details about the File Explorer, it did show a preview in a video.

A completely different file explorer that could turn out to be your biggest redesign yet. A more modern interface, without losing minimalism and with a new combination of new icons.

Goodbye to Start menu tiles

Many of the novelties announced for Windows 11 have to do with its new design. And by the way, there are many new styles, animations, and a new organization of your basic tools.

For example, with Windows 11 we can say goodbye to the Live Tiles in the Start menu, as they will be replaced by a series of icons that will launch applications. Simple and minimalist icons that can also be seen on the taskbar. And get ready for widgets, as Windows 11 will take center stage.