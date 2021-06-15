5 issues facing cybersecurity experts

Five days ago, the III Edition of CISO Day was held, an event presented by Cybersecurity News and Ecommerce News focused on the figure of the CISO.

There were 900 spectators adding face-to-face and streaming attendance, spectators who were able to enjoy presentations, round tables, 1to1 and keynotes, to 20 national and international speakers.

From everything that was said there, we can define the following problems that the cybersecurity world faces:

– Business security must be redefined to be able to make measurements in real time in a non-intrusive way. They spoke of autonomous CIBER IA that is capable of detecting and acting when there are threats in real time, at any time of the day or night, that protects to avoid interruptions of the organization.

– They spoke about securing information, how it is important to verify what type of information each company has to know what regulations must be met and to be able to define a risk analysis and appropriate actions for each reality.

– It is necessary to avoid that the employee is the entrance channel of security problems, it is necessary to educate all those who work in a company so that they are not victims and soldiers incapable of falling into daily threats such as phishing.

– Compliance with regulations must be made an automatic process, with customized audit files based on the nature of each asset, compliance checks and other actions that prevent hackers from always being one step ahead, since they do not have to comply regulations, while cybersecurity experts can always be one step behind surrounded by bureaucracy and regulations that can interrupt the agility of their work.

– It is important to make it clear that IT is not the same as OT. This will help give visibility to the data needed to respond to anomalies and to predict possible future problems.

You can consult more information about that day at cisoday.es.