5 free apps to monitor your home with an old mobile

With the arrival of summer, the vacation exodus begins and the need arises to keep an eye on the home while the absence lasts. Beyond the domestic surveillance services that offer kits and control devices or the dichotomy between analog surveillance and surveillance that relies on IP technology, and supervision, there is the possibility of installing presence and movement sensors yourself, opening of doors and windows or even surveillance cameras that can be managed remotely from the smartphone.

A mobile that is no longer used can become a security camera

With the following apps for the Android operating system, home security monitoring can be managed while you are away with one particularity: being able to use a smartphone as a security camera. Cell phones that are no longer in use but are in perfect working order constitute magnificent surveillance cameras

-Alfred Camera: By allowing a smartphone to be used as a security camera, with which it is possible to recover a mobile phone that is already in disuse. In addition to being a security camera, it can also be very effective as a sleep monitoring monitor for the little ones in the house.

In addition to detecting movements (by comparing the difference between a frame with the previous one) and taking a photograph of that moment, it records the videos and stores them in the Cloud and can be used as a walkie-talkie to scare away the intruder or to communicate with who appears in the room that is being watched.

-At Home: In addition to connecting conventional cameras, it also allows mobile phones to be used for surveillance. It presents the characteristic of facial recognition with which to identify the people who appear in front of the camera, in addition to using artificial intelligence to distinguish casual movements (by shadows or lighting) from movements produced by a human being, thus avoiding false alarms.

It allows two-way communication and has a night vision mode that improves image capture in poor lighting conditions. The videos and image captures are stored in the Cloud and it is capable of offering time-lapse videos that summarize hours of surveillance in just a few seconds.

-Home Eye: In addition to the usual functions in this type of apps, it adds the function of phone call to the user’s mobile to alert you to an intrusion detection. It also has various scheduling options for the time of surveillance, with setting different hours for the different days of the week.

-Motion Detector Pro: Using an advanced algorithm, this app detects movements using the recognition of the images captured by the camera and, if positive, immediately sends the user an email with the image capture, with the insertion of the hour and minute. You can store the images both in the Cloud and on the memory card of the device itself.

-AlertCops: We leave to the end this app that has been developed by the Secretary of State for Security of the Ministry of the Interior of the Government of Spain, which can be used as a complement to, in case of detecting an intrusion or some other dangerous circumstance, alert the authorities.

In this case, and unlike the rest of the apps, the function is not to leave the mobile phone as a passive surveillance element but to turn it into an active element, in order to directly alert the State security forces and bodies when an emergency occurs.

AlertCops allows you to establish chats with the Police or the Civil Guard, sending photos and videos. It also has an SOS button that sends an urgent alert to the nearest police center regarding the position of the mobile device from which the warning is made, being able to add a 10-second audio recording. With the Guardian function, you share your position with previously selected contacts or with rescue services.

