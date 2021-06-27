$ 30 free in Bitcoin, El Salvador’s proposal to promote the use of cryptocurrencies

I already mentioned that the president of El Salvador wants Bitcoin to be widely used in the country’s businesses. The use will not be mandatory, but it aims to do everything possible to get people to cheer up.

To begin with, the country plans to deliver initial accounts with $ 30 in cryptocurrencies. It will allocate $ 120 million to create up to 4 million initial Bitcoin accounts, wallets that will be known as “Chivo.”

President Nayib Bukele said the law will take effect in September, a law passed on June 9 that makes Bitcoin legal tender in the country, the first nation to do so.

The 120 million will come from the government’s general fund, a worrying figure if we take into account the size of the country’s public debt.

People have not yet fully accepted it, but there are already machines that are being installed to give dollars in exchange for Bitcoin or vice versa.

The digital currency can be used in El Salvador in any transaction and any business will have to accept payment in Bitcoin, except for those that lack the technology to do so. The US dollar will also remain the currency of El Salvador and no one will be forced to pay in Bitcoin, under the law.

For accounting purposes, the dollar will continue to be the reference, and the exchange rate will be established by the market, this being the main reason for mistrust, since the ups and downs of bitcoin can be impressive from one day to the next.

The reason they believe that Bitcoin is a solution is the fact that 70% of the population does not have access to traditional financial services. Bitcoin is synonymous with the free market, and they believe that growth can be stimulated in this way.

Among other problems that will be encountered, is the fact that the number of transactions that can be made per minute using Bitcoins around the world is limited, so if their use grows a lot to buy bread and other daily basic products , the queues to make payments will increase.