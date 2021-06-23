30 firefighters battle Donore blaze while four pumps bring Howth gorse fire under control on busy night for Dublin Fire Brigade

30 firefighters battled a blaze in south inner city Dublin while four pumps were needed to bring a Northside gorse fire under control on a busy night for Dublin Fire Brigade.

The massive 30-man effort was needed to bring the fire at the Donore Youth and Community Centre under control after the building went up in flames at 9pm, breaching the roof.

Gardai helped the DFB clear the area, and thankfully no injuries were reported.

Four pumps and a turntable ladder, being used as a water tower, were on the scene quickly and the fire was under control by 10pm.







Firefighters stayed at the scene until 3am to fully extinguish the blaze.

The DFB said: “Around 30 Firefighters attended the fire at the community centre on Donore Avenue at around 9pm last night.

“Four pumps and a turntable ladder were on scene.The fire was under control by 10pm, but crews remained damping down and turning over until about 3am.”

Also last night, four pumps were in action at a large gorse fire in Howth.







Smoke filled the area as the DFB warned those downwind to keep windows closed.

The crews battled the blaze, located behind some houses on the south side of Howth head, into the early hours.

The DFB were also battling fires in Kilbarrack and St Anne’s Park on a very busy night across Dublin.

