3 ways to send a WhatsApp without saving the contact

On many occasions we may want to send a message to someone on WhatsApp without having to save the contact. If we receive a missed call from a stranger, for example, and we want to say something like “I have a missed call from you, how can I help you?”, It should not be necessary to have the contact saved in the phonebook, mainly because we do not know their name .

This type of tool can be controversial, since in the same way that we are sending a message to someone without knowing them, surely the recipient will not know us either, although they can see our phone number without problem, what they will not see is our photo (until that you decide to put us in your contact list.

Among the existing ways to perform this action we have:

1 – Use of applications designed for it. An example is in Wassapeame, an app with more than 50,000 downloads that uses the WhatsApp API to send the message, without having to go through the contact list. You just have to browse it, write the destination phone number, choosing the country correctly, and send the desired message. Applications of this type have circulated for a long time in application stores, such as the defunct Wassame, for example. They actually do a fairly simple function, since they only build a url from the text we are making, as we will see in point 2.

2 – Using a Web address. We can access, using any browser, the url https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=XXXXXXXXXXX, replacing the “x” with the recipient’s phone number. It is important to start with the country code and not include the “+” sign, for it to work properly. This works both from web and mobile. In the first case, it will ask to use WhatsApp web to make the shipment, in the second case it will open our WhatsApp app on the mobile device.

3 – Using an nvirtual phone number, such as the one offered by Google Voice in the United States, or by eSIM Number in several countries. Once we have the virtual number, we can create a new WhatsApp account, receiving an SMS to create it (it is important to pay attention to this issue, since not all virtual number solutions accept the sending and receiving of SMS). Once the new WhatsApp account has been created, we can send messages from it with the addition of anonymity, since it will be more difficult for the recipient to know the origin (including the virtual number in their agenda, it will not show the avatar’s face). This option is not free, it requires payment of the contracted virtual number.

Once the options are listed, remember that it is important to use the sending of messages responsibly without keeping contact, or anonymously, since it is easy to commit a crime by taking advantage of the supposed anonymity they offer (if a crime is committed, nor the numbers or shipments via API will prevent people from knowing who we are).