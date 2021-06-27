3 apps to learn Chinese from your mobile

There are many websites that help you learn Chinese. We have been talking about them since 2011, but the vast majority appear and disappear in a short time, it is difficult to maintain an updated list of really effective sites.

Much of the blame is the fact that language learning is now done from the mobile, which is why the time has come to comment on the main applications that we can use to learn Chinese from the mobile, for free in most of the occasions.

Laoshi

We started with Laoshi, an iOS and Android app created over the last year to help study Mandarin Chinese words and characters.

We can choose and study vocabulary lists thanks to pre-designed sets compiled from all the popular Chinese textbooks and learning resources. It is possible to create our own vocabulary lists and add as many words as we want.

For learning we can use the spaced repetition method to remember the new vocabulary. Laoshi tracks progress and allows you to review old cards at any time. It is always possible to see the progress tracking.

In the free version we have unlimited memory cards, the ability to add words, view statistics and listen to the sound of each word. In the paid one (premium version, we can draw Chinese characters directly in the application and access specialized lessons to improve intonation.

Duolingo

The famous duolingo also has an option to learn Chinese. It is a more targeted method, with lessons that help us learn what they want us to learn: boy, girl, woman, man … there is no possibility of creating word lists, but there is gamification, a good design and a method that has helped many people with many languages.

To be able to access the course, it is necessary to put English as the original language, so you must have some notions of English to begin to become familiar with Chinese.

HelloChinese

My third favorite option in HelloChinese, a very easy to use gamification application.

It is actually like a game from which it is possible to learn tones, speak Chinese, write and read Chinese characters. It uses a system of voice recognition and tactile character writing, and they are concentrating so that there is more content for students who already speak Spanish.

There are other options similar to HelloChinese in this sector, such as chineseskill.com, for example, also for iOS and Android, although in that case it is not so well prepared for learning by students who speak our language.