20 pets that grew too big and have no idea of ​​their size

Animal owners know that no matter how old or how large their pet may be, it will always remain an adorable little baby in their eyes. We are convinced that some animals believe that they are still puppies and, like humans, refuse to accept their years. There is nothing more fun and sweet than seeing a huge dog sitting on its owner’s lap like a small baby.

We loves animals big and small alike, but there is something very special about these gentle giants, so we wanted to share 20 of them with you!

1. “It keeps growing, send help!”

2. “The lap dog will always be a lap dog”

3. “Can I have a coffee, please?”

4. “The great Aragon boy and my father!”

5. “My 37-kilo Alaskan malamute also likes to be held.”

6. Samson and a normal size cat for reference

7. “She firmly believes that she is a lap dog …”

8. “My father and his Maine Coon, Buba!”

9. “This is Maynard. He’s my best friend”

10. “My friend’s cat is almost as tall as he is. Meet Zach and Marty “

11. “Human, this sofa is a little small”

12. “Decided that he identifies himself as a lap dog”

13. “I saw a nice giant at the vet! He was a sweetheart and he sat with his owner while they waited for their turn “

14. “In honor of Take Your Dog to Work Day, meet our 58-kilo lap dog”

15. “My father and my dog ​​(my father is 1.80)”

16. He just wants pampering

17. This dog seems to be beginning to realize that he can no longer be a lap dog

18. “My best friend and I”

19. “My dog ​​loves to sit on my grandmother’s lap”

20. “Meet Carl, the 68-pound Lion / Good Boy hybrid!”