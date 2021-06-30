20 Free Free Tech Courses To Start In July

If you want to learn programming, improve your Excel skills or use new web tools, you can take a look at the selection of free courses for July.
They last from 4 to 10 weeks with an average requirement of about 5 hours a week. The interesting thing is that you can manage your schedules to see the classes and carry out the related activities.
If you want to sign up for any of the courses, you just have to follow the link that will direct you to the educational platform of origin. There you will find the requirements, syllabus and other details related to the course program.
Free technology courses in Spanish
- Programming for everyone (starting with Python)
Michigan University – 7 weeks
- Introduction to Python Programming I: Learning to Program with Python
Pontifical Catholic University of Chile – 6 weeks
- Excel: Fundamentals and Tools
polytechnic university of Valencia – 8 weeks
- Introduction to cybersecurity
University of Rosario – 4 weeks
Design effective presentations with Powerpoint
polytechnic university of Valencia – 3 weeks
- Video Game Design: An Introduction
University of the Andes – 4 weeks
- Internet of Things (IoT) and Big Data
University of Rosario – 4 weeks
- Introduction to Office 365
polytechnic university of Valencia – 7 weeks
- Fundamentals in computer programming
University of Rosario – 4 weeks
- Digital Transformation for Journalists
Pontifical Javeriana University – 8 weeks
- Android: Introduction to Programming
polytechnic university of Valencia – 10 weeks
- Introduction to Artificial Intelligence: Main Algorithms
Galileo University – 4 weeks
- Photoshop: a tool for innovative presentations
Pontifical Javeriana University – 5 weeks
- Intermediate Word: Formatting and Productivity Tools
polytechnic university of Valencia – 6 weeks
- Adobe Illustrator: learn how to create impactful presentations
Pontifical Javeriana University – 5 weeks
- Introduction to Java Programming: Writing Good Code
University Carlos III of Madrid – 5 weeks
- Cybersecurity tools and application methods
Anahuac University – 4 weeks
- Search the Internet
polytechnic university of Valencia – 7 weeks
- Cybersecurity Fundamentals: A Practical Approach
IDB – Carlos III University of Madrid – 6 weeks
- Fundamentals of Blockchain Technology
Pontifical Javeriana University – 5 weeks
- Introduction to Artificial Intelligence
Anahuac University – 4 weeks
How to take the courses for free
As you may have already noticed, the courses are available under different modalities. To register for free, you just have to choose the options “Audit course” or “Take this course as an assistant”.
You can see some examples of these options in the following images, from the edX and Coursera platforms:
What is the difference between the free and paid mode? In any modality you will be able to see the entire program of the course, so you will not miss any information or class. And you can take advantage of the forums, to raise questions or exchange comments with the rest of the students.
However, by taking a course for free, you will not be able to participate in the exams or opt for a certificate. So you can take the entire program, but you will not have a certificate accrediting the course.