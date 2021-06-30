20 Free Free Tech Courses To Start In July

If you want to learn programming, improve your Excel skills or use new web tools, you can take a look at the selection of free courses for July.

They last from 4 to 10 weeks with an average requirement of about 5 hours a week. The interesting thing is that you can manage your schedules to see the classes and carry out the related activities.

If you want to sign up for any of the courses, you just have to follow the link that will direct you to the educational platform of origin. There you will find the requirements, syllabus and other details related to the course program.

Free technology courses in Spanish

Programming for everyone (starting with Python)

Michigan University – 7 weeks Introduction to Python Programming I: Learning to Program with Python

Pontifical Catholic University of Chile – 6 weeks Excel: Fundamentals and Tools

polytechnic university of Valencia – 8 weeks Introduction to cybersecurity

Design effective presentations with Powerpoint

Video Game Design: An Introduction

University of the Andes – 4 weeks

University of the Andes – 4 weeks Internet of Things (IoT) and Big Data

University of Rosario – 4 weeks Introduction to Office 365

polytechnic university of Valencia – 7 weeks Fundamentals in computer programming

University of Rosario – 4 weeks Digital Transformation for Journalists

Pontifical Javeriana University – 8 weeks Android: Introduction to Programming

polytechnic university of Valencia – 10 weeks Introduction to Artificial Intelligence: Main Algorithms

Galileo University – 4 weeks Photoshop: a tool for innovative presentations

Pontifical Javeriana University – 5 weeks Intermediate Word: Formatting and Productivity Tools

polytechnic university of Valencia – 6 weeks Adobe Illustrator: learn how to create impactful presentations

Pontifical Javeriana University – 5 weeks Introduction to Java Programming: Writing Good Code

University Carlos III of Madrid – 5 weeks Cybersecurity tools and application methods

Anahuac University – 4 weeks Search the Internet

polytechnic university of Valencia – 7 weeks Cybersecurity Fundamentals: A Practical Approach

IDB – Carlos III University of Madrid – 6 weeks Fundamentals of Blockchain Technology

Pontifical Javeriana University – 5 weeks Introduction to Artificial Intelligence

How to take the courses for free

As you may have already noticed, the courses are available under different modalities. To register for free, you just have to choose the options “Audit course” or “Take this course as an assistant”.

You can see some examples of these options in the following images, from the edX and Coursera platforms:

What is the difference between the free and paid mode? In any modality you will be able to see the entire program of the course, so you will not miss any information or class. And you can take advantage of the forums, to raise questions or exchange comments with the rest of the students.

However, by taking a course for free, you will not be able to participate in the exams or opt for a certificate. So you can take the entire program, but you will not have a certificate accrediting the course.