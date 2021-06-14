2 ways to add extensions in Firefox for Android

When Chrome was taking its first steps in the browser market, Firefox already had features such as tabbed browsing. For many years this browser was planted as the main alternative to visit the web. While not as popular these days, it is still very solvent and has great features. In that sense, today we will show you how to add extensions to Firefox for Android.

To achieve this there are two possible mechanisms and here we will show you how to add your favorite extensions to your smartphone.

Steps to add extensions in Firefox for Android

Unlike Chrome, it is possible to add extensions in Firefox for Android natively. This is a great window because it allows us to incorporate new functions to the browser on the smartphone, without having to resort to extra alternatives. In that sense, the Android version for Firefox has two ways of incorporating extensions, both extremely simple and quick to use.

Method 1 to add extensions in Firefox for Android

The first way to install extensions in your Firefox for Android is by using the native function that it incorporates. In that sense, touch the menu at the bottom to display the options and there you will see “Add-ons”.

Upon entering, a large list of extensions will be displayed and to install them, you will only have to select them.

Method 2 to add extensions in Firefox

The second way to add extensions in Firefox for Android is just as simple. It is simply a matter of entering directly into the Firefox extensions store. To do this, enter addons.mozilla.org in the address bar and you will immediately be in the store.

There, everything will be a matter of entering the extension you want and selecting the Install option to add it to your Firefox installation.

In this way, you will be able to boost your browser on your mobile in order to carry out the same tasks that you do on your computer.

