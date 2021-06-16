11 tricks to save light in summer

With summer, temperatures skyrocket and if you’re not careful, electricity consumption can also skyrocket. Would you like to know how you can save energy during the hot months? Recently, in Gana Zone we told you how to save with the new electricity rates. Now, we want to share with you some tricks to save light in summer .

How to save electricity in summer

Knowing how to save electricity in summer is simple, but you should take into account a series of guidelines that we are going to recommend as energy advisers. If you follow them, we promise that your electricity bill will drop considerably.

Take advantage of natural light

One of the advantages of summer is that the days are longer and we can enjoy more hours of natural light. Try to take advantage of natural light to turn off the lights, reduce artificial light consumption and save on electricity bills.

Use ceiling or floor fans

The fans spend about a 90% less energy than air conditioning. These devices will be your allies to save energy during the summer.

Using ceiling or floor fans instead of air conditioning will allow you to smother the heat and reduce light consumption in summer.

Create drafts

Take advantage of the fans to create air currents that cool your entire house. How can you do it? Stand fans on facing windows to create drafts that push hot air outside.

You can too open windows strategically. Open windows through which air enters slightly, especially those that face interior patios, which tend to retain heat. On the contrary, open wide the windows that face the street so that the heat can escape.

Ventilate in the coolest hours

Take advantage of the cooler hours of the day to ventilate your home. Temperatures are usually lower in the early morning and at night.

Instead, try to close everything well in the central hours when it is warmer. This will prevent hot air from entering your home.

Insulate your house well

Having a well-insulated home is one of the keys to saving energy in summer. A good installation will allow you to reduce the use of air conditioning.

Insulating doors or having double-glazed windows will allow you maintain the ideal temperature inside the house. Don’t forget to insulate the floor too! That way, you will avoid wasting energy and you can save electricity at home.

Lower blinds and curtains during the hottest hours and sun exposure is one of the easiest summer light saving tips. Another option is to install awnings on the windows.

Save light with air conditioning

We are not going to fool ourselves, during the summer there are times when the heat is suffocating. In this situation, it is inevitable to turn on the air conditioner. But we want to reassure you, this does not have to be synonymous with a skyrocketing electricity bill.

Choose well where to locate the air conditioning It is one of the tips to save energy when it is hotter. Place it in shady, well-ventilated areas where the sun does not shine directly to prevent the appliance from heating up.

Regarding the configuration of the air conditioning, it is best that you keep the ttemperature between 24ºC and 26ºC and use ECO mode. Also, remember that you can program the air at night to turn off automatically after the first hours of sleep.

As you can see, it has no difficulty saving electricity with the air conditioning.

Clean the air filters

Checking the air conditioning filters is one of the practices we can do to save energy. By cleaning the appliance from time to time, you will prevent dirt and dust from clogging the air conditioning ducts.

It is advisable to clean the air conditioning filters every three months or at each change of season. A) Yes you will improve the quality of the air in your home and you will reduce the electricity bill.

Bet on energy efficiency

Both the air conditioning and the rest of the appliances in your house should be energy efficient. When buying new appliances, check their energy efficiency label.

To illuminate your home, it is best to take advantage of natural light. If you have to turn on the lights, the best thing is that you have energy saving light bulbs or LEDs that reduce the use of light by 80%.

If you go on vacation, unplug the appliances

Are you going to be away from home for a few days? We recommend that you turn off all standby devices, such as the television or the refrigerator.

The refrigerator is one of the most energy consuming appliances. The best thing is that you empty it and disconnect while you are away. Completely turn off the electrical panel if you do not need to have an appliance plugged in while you are not at home.

Choose your electricity rate well

To save light during the summer, and throughout the year, the most important thing is to have a rate that adapts to your electricity consumption and your needs. We also recommend some.

We hope these summer energy saving ideas have been helpful to you. In any case, remember that at Gana Zone we are your energy advisors and we can recommend the best habits and rates that best suit you throughout the year.