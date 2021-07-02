107 Google Play deals: free and heavily discounted apps and games for a short time

One more week, we search and collect the best offers from all of Google Play. Have 107 paid apps, games and icon packs you can get for free or at a much cheaper price than the official one. The offers last a limited time, but once you buy them, the apps and games stay in your account forever.
33 free Android apps
As always, we start with offers that will cost you absolutely nothing, except pressing a button and waiting for the game or app to download. They are paid apps and games that will be yours for free, with interesting games like Evertale, My City: Home or Grow Spaceship.
Applications
-
Audio Recorder
0.69 eurosfree
-
BabyBook – Baby diary and routine log
2.99 eurosfree
-
Float tube
0.99 eurosfree
-
GFX Tool Pro | Crosshair
0.59 eurosfree
-
Streak Alarm for Snapchat (Streak Reminder)
0.99 eurosfree
Games
-
Block Puzzle
3.29 eurosfree
-
The Weapon King VIP – Making Legendary Swords
1.09 eurosfree
-
Timing Hero VIP: Retro Fighting Action RPG
3.59 eurosfree
-
Evertale
0.50 eurosfree
-
Raising the spaceship (Grow Spaceship)
1.79 eurosfree
-
My City: Home
2.99 eurosfree
-
Boss Rush: Mythology Mobile
1.59 eurosfree
-
Color Link Deluxe VIP – Line puzzle Game
1.89 eurosfree
-
Fill Deluxe VIP
1.89 eurosfree
-
[VIP] RPG missile
1.89 eurosfree
-
One Line VIP – One Touch Drawing Puzzle
1.89 eurosfree
-
Pilot Brothers 2
4.09 eurosfree
-
Stickman Legends: Shadow War – RPG Fighting Game
0.79 eurosfree
-
Terra Fighter 2 Pro
0.89 eurosfree
-
Cytus II
1.99 eurosfree
-
Glidey – Minimal puzzle game
0.99 eurosfree
-
LeagueMon VIP – 리그 몬스터 디펜스
2.09 eurosfree
-
Sakura girls Pro: Anime love novel
0.59 eurosfree
-
Speed Math 2018 – Pro
0.79 eurosfree
-
Dead Strive: Zombie Survival FPS Shooting
2.49 eurosfree
-
WindWings: Space shooter, Galaxy attack (Premium)
1.89 eurosfree
-
2021 NEW Math puzzles
0.89 eurosfree
-
DungeonCorp. Q> An auto-earning game!
1.79 eurosfree
-
Everybody’s RPG
0.89 eurosfree
-
Rogue hearts
0.99 eurosfree
Personalization
-
Christmas Wallpaper
1.09 eurosfree
-
Black Army Omni – Icon Pack – Fresh dashboard
1.49 eurosfree
-
FLUX – Rounded Square Icon Pack
0.99 eurosfree
74 discounted Android apps
We continue with paid apps, games, and icon packs that are temporarily on Google Play this week. Weather app highlights YoWindowas well as the games XCOM: Enemy Within Y Leo’s fortune.
Applications
-
Money Manager – Cost Accounting, Finance
3.69 euros2.39 euros
-
WiFi Signal Meter (No Ad) – WiFi Scanner
1.89 euros0.89 euros
-
Call Notes Pro – check who is calling you
3.99 euros1.89 euros
-
Daily Workouts
24.99 euros16.99 euros
-
Simply Yoga
19.99 euros13.99 euros
-
Video Board
2.49 euros1.19 euros
-
Music Pro Player
1.49 euros0.59 euros
-
Blue Light Filter to avoid Migraines and Insomnia
4.29 euros2.59 euros
-
Radio components calculator ++
2.59 euros1.39 euros
-
TXD Tool
1.29 euros0.59 euros
-
YoWindow Time – Unlimited
9.99 euros5.99 euros
-
EvoWallet – Money Tracker [Premium]
1.59 euros0.89 euros
-
Tournament Manager Pro
2.39 euros1.49 euros
-
Wifi Auto PRO
2.29 euros1.29 euros
-
Geometry PRO
1.99 euros0.99 euros
-
Bass Engineer
2.49 euros0.89 euros
-
Sendmate (share files using Wifi)
2.29 euros0.99 euros
-
My Face Shape Meter match and try eyeglass frames
3.09 euros0.99 euros
-
Pocket Note Pro – Handwriting
4.49 euros1.69 euros
Games
-
Achikaps Pro
1.89 euros0.99 euros
-
Agent A – a puzzle in disguise
4.99 euros0.79 euros
-
Bleentoro Pro
1.89 euros0.99 euros
-
Cottage Garden
4.99 euros1.79 euros
-
Data defense
3.89 euros1.19 euros
-
Indian summer
4.99 euros2.99 euros
-
My so-called future girlfriend [Visual Novel]
2.49 euros1.39 euros
-
RPG Liege Dragon
8.99 euros3.69 euros
-
Stockpile
4.99 euros2.39 euros
-
Terra Mystica
9.99 euros5.99 euros
-
The Castles of Burgundy
9.99 euros5.99 euros
-
Viticulture
9.99 euros5.99 euros
-
Vodobanka Pro
1.89 euros0.99 euros
-
Rocket Mouse Educational Game
1.99 euros1.09 euros
-
Message Quest – The Incredible Adventures of Feste
2.99 euros1.09 euros
-
Slaughter 3: The Rebels
2.29 euros0.59 euros
-
Super8Pro (nES / FC Emulator)
3.09 euros1.39 euros
-
Alien Shooter – Last Hope
4.99 euros0.99 euros
-
Doom & Destiny
2.99 euros1.19 euros
-
Doom & Destiny Advanced
2.99 euros1.19 euros
-
XCOM®: Enemy Within
5.49 euros1.99 euros
-
Katy & Bob: Cake Café
2.99 euros0.99 euros
-
KNIGHTS
1.09 euros0.59 euros
-
Naked King
4.39 euros1.69 euros
-
PEG
1.09 euros0.59 euros
-
Roads of Time 1
2.19 euros1.09 euros
-
Royal Roads 1
2.19 euros0.99 euros
-
SUPER Happy Style
4.89 euros2.09 euros
-
Black Border: Border Patrol Simulator Game
3.09 euros0.99 euros
-
DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition
4.59 euros0.99 euros
-
Endurance: dead space (Premium)
4.19 euros1.79 euros
-
fMSX Deluxe – Complete MSX Emulator
4.99 euros2.99 euros
-
Shattered Plane: Turn-Based Strategy Game
5.49 euros0.99 euros
-
Hexologic
1.79 euros0.99 euros
-
Hollow Earth – Hardcore Arcade Space Shooter
1.99 euros0.59 euros
-
Leo’s fortune
5.49 euros2.99 euros
Personalization
-
Nebula Icon Pack
0.79 euros0.55 euros
-
Flat Square – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
-
GRADION – Icon Pack: ON SALE !!!
1.99 euros0.79 euros
-
iPear 14 – Icon Pack
1.79 euros0.59 euros
-
iPear 14 – Round Icon Pack
1.79 euros0.59 euros
-
iPlum Black – Icon Pack
1.79 euros0.59 euros
-
iPlum Black – Round Icon Pack
1.79 euros0.59 euros
-
Kraken – Dark Icon Pack
2.49 euros0.99 euros
-
Earth & Moon in HD Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper
3.99 euros1.49 euros
-
Wave Live Wallpaper
1.99 euros1.19 euros
-
Fledermaus – Icon Pack
1.69 euros0.59 euros
-
Norma – Icon Pack
1.69 euros0.99 euros
-
Aline Black icon pack – linear black icons
1.79 euros0.99 euros
-
Cartogram – Live Maps Wallpapers
2.50 euros1.19 euros
-
InfraRED – Stealth Red Icon Pack
2.49 euros0.99 euros
-
Night Vision – Stealth Green Icon Pack
2.49 euros0.99 euros
-
Pink Punk Icon Pack
2.49 euros0.99 euros
-
RGB – Rainbow LED Icon Pack
2.49 euros0.99 euros
-
Ultraviolet – Stealth Purple Icon Pack
2.49 euros0.99 euros
More offers?
If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil.
We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!