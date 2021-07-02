107 Google Play deals: free and heavily discounted apps and games for a short time

One more week, we search and collect the best offers from all of Google Play. Have 107 paid apps, games and icon packs you can get for free or at a much cheaper price than the official one. The offers last a limited time, but once you buy them, the apps and games stay in your account forever.





33 free Android apps

As always, we start with offers that will cost you absolutely nothing, except pressing a button and waiting for the game or app to download. They are paid apps and games that will be yours for free, with interesting games like Evertale, My City: Home or Grow Spaceship.

Applications

Audio Recorder 0.69 euros free

BabyBook – Baby diary and routine log 2.99 euros free

Float tube 0.99 euros free

GFX Tool Pro | Crosshair 0.59 euros free

Streak Alarm for Snapchat (Streak Reminder) 0.99 euros free

Games

Block Puzzle 3.29 euros free

The Weapon King VIP – Making Legendary Swords 1.09 euros free

Timing Hero VIP: Retro Fighting Action RPG 3.59 euros free

Evertale 0.50 euros free

Raising the spaceship (Grow Spaceship) 1.79 euros free

My City: Home 2.99 euros free

Boss Rush: Mythology Mobile 1.59 euros free

Color Link Deluxe VIP – Line puzzle Game 1.89 euros free

Fill Deluxe VIP 1.89 euros free

[VIP] RPG missile 1.89 euros free

One Line VIP – One Touch Drawing Puzzle 1.89 euros free

Pilot Brothers 2 4.09 euros free

Stickman Legends: Shadow War – RPG Fighting Game 0.79 euros free

Terra Fighter 2 Pro 0.89 euros free

Cytus II 1.99 euros free

Glidey – Minimal puzzle game 0.99 euros free

LeagueMon VIP – 리그 몬스터 디펜스 2.09 euros free

Sakura girls Pro: Anime love novel 0.59 euros free

Speed ​​Math 2018 – Pro 0.79 euros free

Dead Strive: Zombie Survival FPS Shooting 2.49 euros free

WindWings: Space shooter, Galaxy attack (Premium) 1.89 euros free

2021 NEW Math puzzles 0.89 euros free

DungeonCorp. Q> An auto-earning game! 1.79 euros free

Everybody’s RPG 0.89 euros free

Rogue hearts 0.99 euros free

Personalization

Christmas Wallpaper 1.09 euros free

Black Army Omni – Icon Pack – Fresh dashboard 1.49 euros free

FLUX – Rounded Square Icon Pack 0.99 euros free

74 discounted Android apps

We continue with paid apps, games, and icon packs that are temporarily on Google Play this week. Weather app highlights YoWindowas well as the games XCOM: Enemy Within Y Leo’s fortune.

Applications

Money Manager – Cost Accounting, Finance 3.69 euros 2.39 euros

WiFi Signal Meter (No Ad) – WiFi Scanner 1.89 euros 0.89 euros

Call Notes Pro – check who is calling you 3.99 euros 1.89 euros

Daily Workouts 24.99 euros 16.99 euros

Simply Yoga 19.99 euros 13.99 euros

Video Board 2.49 euros 1.19 euros

Music Pro Player 1.49 euros 0.59 euros

Blue Light Filter to avoid Migraines and Insomnia 4.29 euros 2.59 euros

Radio components calculator ++ 2.59 euros 1.39 euros

TXD Tool 1.29 euros 0.59 euros

YoWindow Time – Unlimited 9.99 euros 5.99 euros

EvoWallet – Money Tracker [Premium] 1.59 euros 0.89 euros

Tournament Manager Pro 2.39 euros 1.49 euros

Wifi Auto PRO 2.29 euros 1.29 euros

Geometry PRO 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

Bass Engineer 2.49 euros 0.89 euros

Sendmate (share files using Wifi) 2.29 euros 0.99 euros

My Face Shape Meter match and try eyeglass frames 3.09 euros 0.99 euros

Pocket Note Pro – Handwriting 4.49 euros 1.69 euros

Games

Achikaps Pro 1.89 euros 0.99 euros

Agent A – a puzzle in disguise 4.99 euros 0.79 euros

Bleentoro Pro 1.89 euros 0.99 euros

Cottage Garden 4.99 euros 1.79 euros

Data defense 3.89 euros 1.19 euros

Indian summer 4.99 euros 2.99 euros

My so-called future girlfriend [Visual Novel] 2.49 euros 1.39 euros

RPG Liege Dragon 8.99 euros 3.69 euros

Stockpile 4.99 euros 2.39 euros

Terra Mystica 9.99 euros 5.99 euros

The Castles of Burgundy 9.99 euros 5.99 euros

Viticulture 9.99 euros 5.99 euros

Vodobanka Pro 1.89 euros 0.99 euros

Rocket Mouse Educational Game 1.99 euros 1.09 euros

Message Quest – The Incredible Adventures of Feste 2.99 euros 1.09 euros

Slaughter 3: The Rebels 2.29 euros 0.59 euros

Super8Pro (nES / FC Emulator) 3.09 euros 1.39 euros

Alien Shooter – Last Hope 4.99 euros 0.99 euros

Doom & Destiny 2.99 euros 1.19 euros

Doom & Destiny Advanced 2.99 euros 1.19 euros

XCOM®: Enemy Within 5.49 euros 1.99 euros

Katy & Bob: Cake Café 2.99 euros 0.99 euros

KNIGHTS 1.09 euros 0.59 euros

Naked King 4.39 euros 1.69 euros

PEG 1.09 euros 0.59 euros

Roads of Time 1 2.19 euros 1.09 euros

Royal Roads 1 2.19 euros 0.99 euros

SUPER Happy Style 4.89 euros 2.09 euros

Black Border: Border Patrol Simulator Game 3.09 euros 0.99 euros

DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition 4.59 euros 0.99 euros

Endurance: dead space (Premium) 4.19 euros 1.79 euros

fMSX Deluxe – Complete MSX Emulator 4.99 euros 2.99 euros

Shattered Plane: Turn-Based Strategy Game 5.49 euros 0.99 euros

Hexologic 1.79 euros 0.99 euros

Hollow Earth – Hardcore Arcade Space Shooter 1.99 euros 0.59 euros

Leo’s fortune 5.49 euros 2.99 euros

Personalization

Nebula Icon Pack 0.79 euros 0.55 euros

Flat Square – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

GRADION – Icon Pack: ON SALE !!! 1.99 euros 0.79 euros

iPear 14 – Icon Pack 1.79 euros 0.59 euros

iPear 14 – Round Icon Pack 1.79 euros 0.59 euros

iPlum Black – Icon Pack 1.79 euros 0.59 euros

iPlum Black – Round Icon Pack 1.79 euros 0.59 euros

Kraken – Dark Icon Pack 2.49 euros 0.99 euros

Earth & Moon in HD Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper 3.99 euros 1.49 euros

Wave Live Wallpaper 1.99 euros 1.19 euros

Fledermaus – Icon Pack 1.69 euros 0.59 euros

Norma – Icon Pack 1.69 euros 0.99 euros

Aline Black icon pack – linear black icons 1.79 euros 0.99 euros

Cartogram – Live Maps Wallpapers 2.50 euros 1.19 euros

InfraRED – Stealth Red Icon Pack 2.49 euros 0.99 euros

Night Vision – Stealth Green Icon Pack 2.49 euros 0.99 euros

Pink Punk Icon Pack 2.49 euros 0.99 euros

RGB – Rainbow LED Icon Pack 2.49 euros 0.99 euros

Ultraviolet – Stealth Purple Icon Pack 2.49 euros 0.99 euros

More offers?

If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!