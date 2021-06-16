10 things you need to know to be more productive at work and in school

Sometimes people spend a lot of time doing tasks that can be done automatically, or they stop using a tool capable of doing a job in two minutes simply because they are unaware of its existence.

During the last 15 years we have disclosed many tools that can help you to be more productive, and today I am going to make a compilation so that you always have it at hand, so that you do not invest more time than is strictly necessary to do day-to-day activities:

1 – Improve the quality of images. There are many tools that improve the quality of a photo automatically. In most of them we only have to upload the image we want and obtain the result with another size, with a higher resolution or with more defined profiles. In this list you have some of my favorites. click here.

2 – Copy a text from an image. I have seen on many occasions how someone writes the content of a photograph received by email or messaging. When I tell you about the OCR tools that exist today, the sadness of “how much time have I wasted” is mixed with that of “from now on everything will be different). In this list you have several useful options where you just have to upload the image and get the existing text in it. click here

3 – Solve mathematical problems step by step. The web offers many alternatives to solve mathematical problems, something very useful to correct tasks and check if we are doing everything right. My favorite is Mathway, but in this list you have other very interesting options. click here

4 – Reduce the size of the images. Sending a 3-megabyte PNG by email is something that should never happen. There are tools that automatically compress images, without losing resolution. In this list you have several options. click here

5 – Sign documents online. That of printing the document, signing it, scanning it and uploading it to the email again is something that should not continue to happen. There are many options that we can use to sign a document, including PDFs. In this list (click here) I discussed various options months ago.

6 – Capture and share screen. Another task that entertains people a lot is that of capturing the screen. Many times the windows button is used, and the result is copied into an editor so that the result is not so huge, or it is uploaded to one of the websites to reduce the size of the photos. All of this can be done in seconds with tools like the ones mentioned in this list (click here). If you use Windows you can also use the WinSnap application, which captures, compresses and saves on your computer in 1 second.

7 – Go from uppercase to lowercase and give other formats. A very common task is to format texts that come to us “in any way.” There are several websites that help with the subject, such as Convertcase, which I comment on the link (click here). Other options would be uppercase lowercase.com or u-convert.com, with a very similar operation.

8 – There are free alternatives to Photoshop. Many times we stop editing photos because we cannot afford an Adobe license, but today there are programs very similar to Photoshop that can be used for free. In this list we put the most popular (click here)

9 – Send large files by email. Here we have another of the tasks that we can do in a short time knowing the necessary tools. We even dedicate a video to talk about them. You can see it here (click here)

10 – Resize many images at once. Imagine that someone sends you 30 huge photos, and you have to put them on the Internet. You can resize them one by one, of course, but it is possible to do it at once. In this video (click here) I explain how.

As you can see, they are simple tricks, nothing that requires a master’s degree in computing, so start now to be more productive to be able to have more time in what human beings do best, create things.