10 stories that made us fall in love with keanu reeves all over again

Keanu has had to go through a lot in his life, but he has managed to stay strong and now does everything to make the world around him a little bit better. Not only does he constantly donate money to charity, but he uses it to help everyone in need, and is always a respectful man who loves his fans. The people who’ve met him in person can prove this with their stories.

we couldn’t admire him any more than we already do, that’s why we can’t wait to tell you guys about this awesome actor!

1. He has the utmost respect for women’s personal space.

Fans have noticed that Keanu tries to not physically hold his female friends when posing for a photo with them. He simply puts his arm behind them and lets it hover, without touching anything. People found this act so sweet, that they even called Reeves “a respectful king,” and continue complimenting him for paying so much attention to these details.

2. He participates in many charity organizations, but never brags about it.

He has been donating millions to children’s hospitals and several cancer foundations for years, but he is very modest about his actions. Apart from this, the actor supports many different charities where he tries to help improve the quality of life for underprivileged children and funds important causes like creative arts, education, fighting against childhood hunger, and supporting a wide range of causes like human and animals rights.

Recently he auctioned 15-minutes of conversation with him on the video calling app Zoom. The main idea of this was not just to chat with his fans. Keanu is actually working with the children’s cancer charity organization called Camp Rainbow Gold, and the money raised will be donated to this camp in order to help kids who are in need of treatment. The auction opened June 15 and closed on June 22.

3. He is truly generous.

“A family friend builds movie sets, doesn’t design, but is one of the poor dudes that just builds. Anyway, he worked on the set for The Matrix and Keanu heard about the family trouble he was having and gave him a $20,000 Christmas bonus to help him out. He was also one of the only people on the set that genuinely wanted to know people’s names, that would say hello and mean it, and that would talk to people like they were his peers and not below him, just because they were practically making nothing to build a set.” — kahi / reddit

4. He is always a gentleman.

Keanu shows his respect for women not only while taking photos with them. Once, he was filmed sitting on a subway train where he saw a woman with a big bag get on. The actor didn’t hesitate and offered her his seat. The video went viral pretty fast, which made more people fall in love with him!

5. He keeps his cool in crisis situations.

In December 2019 the actor was on a flight from San Francisco to Los Angeles, but his plane made an emergency landing at the Bakersfield airport in California. The landing was due to a mechanical issue. While this was happening, people managed to film some Instagram stories showing Keanu talking to a staff member and then taking the lead in helping the passengers reach their destinations. Later on, the passengers and Keanu sat in a van, where he had conversations with them.

6. He appreciates his fans.

Once Reeves was in the middle of the filming of the third Bill & Ted movie when he saw a sign made by one of his fans that said: “You’re breathtaking.” Keanu jumped out of the car, got down on his knees, and left his autograph on the sign.

7. And he enjoys interacting with them!

“I was on vacation with my family in Paris and my mom saw Keanu go into a trailer nearby. She went and knocked on the trailer door, but another man came out. He said that Mr. Reeves had had a long day of filming and was very tired. And then Keanu comes out and says, ‘No, no it’s fine, always nice to see some friendly faces.’ And then he asked in the calmest manner — ‘How’s that jet lag treating you?’ He was incredibly nice to us and down to earth, and he took a picture and even signed a random piece of paper from our hotel.” — JustinLennox / reddit

“My boyfriend works next to Gold Coast Studios where the filming of John Wick 3 happened. He tried for days to get a picture of Keanu, but kept missing him. Once he finally caught him, but the poor guy looked utterly exhausted, since he’d been filming for about 7 hours. It was also one of the last days he was going to be on set there. At first, he kept walking and very clearly didn’t want to be bothered by his fans, but then he stopped, waved them over, and let them each take a picture with him.” — Guinhyvar / reddit

Every kind of interaction matters, really.

8. He’s even postponed personal matters to help others.

“A friend of mine was once stranded on the side of the highway when her car broke down. She had no cell phone and no way to call for help. Then a Porsche pulls over and in it was Keanu. He tried to help her jump-start the car and when that didn’t work, he called AAA for her. When they towed her car, he offered to drive her home. He drove about 50 miles out of his way, dropped her at her house, gave her his phone number, and told her to call him if she needed any further help.” — lovemyax / reddit

9. He knows how to be nice to people who work with him.

“Back in the late ’90s, I got my first job as an assistant prop designer on the set of Chain Reaction. Every day for the last few weeks of filming, Keanu treated the stagehands and ‘grunt workers’ by taking us out for a free breakfast and lunch. Since then, I’ve worked on about 30 different sets and have never met an actor as generous and as friendly as he is.” — bo2dd2 / reddit

10. He loves what he does.

Keanu doesn’t hide his passion for the film industry or for his work. In May 2019 he cemented his handprints, footprints, and signature on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. There he shared his feelings with the audience by saying: “I love movies. Gosh, I love movies! I love watching them, I love making them. It is an honor to be here today to celebrate on this Hollywood hallowed ground.”