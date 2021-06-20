1 billion users stolen from Alibaba

Surfing the net is an activity that over time demands greater caution, given the different strategies applied by hackers to get hold of our personal data.

However, these are not the only ones in whom this type of action falls, since it was recently discovered that a marketing consultancy applied for months a procedure of web scraping on the Alibaba e-commerce platform, taking advantage of sensitive data that included from usernames to phone numbers.

For those who do not know the term, web scraping is a practice in which the crawling text on web pages that contains private information to later store it and take advantage of it for different purposes. It should be noted that this is not done manually, but through software programs designed to replicate the browsing pattern of a human on the internet.

As for what happened, it was determined that the person responsible was an employee of the consultancy involved who provided services for Taobao, an online store, the largest owned by Alibaba.

According to what was ruled by a court in China, this employee, since 2019, it carried out the extraction of more than one billion data from users and buyers, and then offer them to your business customers.

As a consequence of this action, the Chinese court in charge of the case has imposed a penalty of more than 3 years behind bars the employee and his employer, as well as various fines that, together, reach a total of $ 70,260.

Later, Alibaba issued a statement in which it stated that none of the data of the affected customers was sold to third parties and that this did not cause financial losses to any of them.

However, in a country like China, this type of event is not something isolated, having become a very common practice, which is why the government of that country made the decision to further toughen the measures concerning the management of the information collected daily by internet giants, including Alibaba.